The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:20 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, both from the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations and intensive care numbers each declined by one to 508 and 119, respectively.

The province added 90,196 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours and 2,234 from earlier to its grand total of 4,323,040 vaccines administered.

The province says 48.2 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

---

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,199 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, along with 30 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 633 of the most recent infections were identified in Toronto, 547 in Peel Region, 172 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 129 in Hamilton.

Hospitalizations fell by 254 to 1,292, with 714 patients in intensive care and 509 on ventilators.

Elliott says the province administered more than 139,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday alone, bringing the provincial total past the seven million mark since the start of the immunization effort.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2021

The Canadian Press