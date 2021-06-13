The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

12:45 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the patient is a female under the age of 20 in the province’s western health region and is connected to a cluster of infections in the area.

Officials say the province also recorded six recoveries today, bringing the total number of active cases down to 35.

The province has administered 369,160 COVID-19 vaccines to date, with 71 per cent of the population receiving one dose so far.

---

12:20 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 recoveries, bringing the total number of active infections to 140.

Health officials say four of the new infections are in the Halifax-area, with one connected to Rocky Lake Junior High school in Bedford.

The remaining four cases are split between the province’s western and eastern zones.

Officials say there are currently 10 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with six in intensive care.

---

11:35 a.m.

New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today as the province gets closer to its 75 per cent vaccination target needed to ease restrictions.

Health officials say three of the new cases are in the Fredericton region, while four cases are in the Bathurst area.

They say all seven of the new infections are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Officials also say 74.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

---

11:25 a.m.

Ontario recorded 530 new COVID-19 cases today.

The province also says there were seven more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

It says 186,415 vaccines were administered in the last day.

Starting tomorrow, people who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose will be able book an appointment for a second dose at an eight-week interval, rather than 12.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths due to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations dropped by 12 to 215, while the number of people in intensive care fell by one to 58.

The province gave 97,000 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours and added several thousand from previous days to its tally, for a total of 6,697,703 shots administered so far.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021

The Canadian Press