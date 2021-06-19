The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 160 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the virus, none of which occured in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations increased by three in the past 24 hours and now stand at 178, while the number of patients in intensive care is holding steady at 39.

The province says it administered 85,917 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, for a total of 7,249,641 ; about 70 per cent of Quebecers have received at least a first dose.

Quebec's health ministry announced on Friday that walk-in clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine are on hold until June 24 due to a shipment delay.

---

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 355 new CASES of COVID-19 across the province over the past 24 hours.

Provincial data also shows 13 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 58 new cases in Toronto, 54 in Waterloo,45 in Peel Region, 23 in Hamilton and 22 in the region served by the Porcupine Health Unit.

The Ministry of Health says 336 people are in hospital with the virus, with 335 patients in intensive care and 221 on a ventilator.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press