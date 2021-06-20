The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is encouraging Quebecers inoculated against COVID-19 to get their proof of vaccination, if they haven't already.

In a tweet this morning, Dubé posted a link to the provincial government's website where vaccination validation can be obtained.

Meanwhile, Quebec continues its downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections, with 103 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities say there are now 170 patients in hospital with the virus, a decrease of eight from the previous day.

11:55 a.m.

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19, as the total number of infections in the province drops to 56.

Both new cases are in the Fredericton area, with one person in their 80s and a second in their 90s.

Both are contacts of previously confirmed patients.

Meanwhile, the province is encouraging all eligible residents to book their second dose appointments on Monday if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

11:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.

Both are in the central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality, and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Premier Iain Rankin noted today's count is the lowest number seen in some time and will allow for the steady reopening of the province to continue.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 83 active cases of COVID-19.

They include six patients in hospital COVID-19 units and three in intensive care.

11 a.m.

Ontario is recording 318 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the last 24 hours.

There were also a dozen new deaths linked to the virus.

Toronto continues to register some of the highest new daily COVID-19 case counts in the province, adding 45 today, but Health Minister Christine Elliott says the city is no longer leading the province in new infections.

She says there were 51 new cases in Waterloo and 49 in Peel Region, along with 26 in Ottawa and 20 in Hamilton.

The province says 266 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 333 in intensive care and 208 on a ventilator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press