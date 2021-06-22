The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:25 a.m.

Nunavut is announcing eight recoveries of COVID-19 today, bringing the territory's active case count to zero.

All eight recoveries are in Iqaluit, where an outbreak has been ongoing since mid-April.

There have been 262 cases in Iqaluit since April 14.

Iqaluit's COVID-19 outbreak will be declared over if there are no cases over the next 28 days.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press