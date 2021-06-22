The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, June 22, 2021
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:25 a.m.
Nunavut is announcing eight recoveries of COVID-19 today, bringing the territory's active case count to zero.
All eight recoveries are in Iqaluit, where an outbreak has been ongoing since mid-April.
There have been 262 cases in Iqaluit since April 14.
Iqaluit's COVID-19 outbreak will be declared over if there are no cases over the next 28 days.
