The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 145.

Health officials say half the new infections are in the Halifax-area, with four considered close contacts of previously confirmed cases and one related to travel.

They say four cases are in the province’s eastern zone, of which three are related to previous cases and one is under investigation.

Western Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19 related to travel.

The province says 10 people are in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

---

11:35 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 182 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths attributed to the virus, but none in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 17 to 227, with the number of patients in intensive care staying stable at 59.

The province administered 103,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

There are 1,970 active cases in the province.

---

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 502 new COVID-19 infections today, a day after starting to ease pandemic restrictions.

The province also recorded 15 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the numbers are based on nearly 24,100 tests completed in the last day.

Patios and non-essential retail stores were allowed to reopen yesterday as Ontario went into the first stage of its economic reopening.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press