The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, May 3, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

1:05 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say three cases are linked to a previously known case, and the remaining infection is connected to travel within Canada.

Public health says there are now 13 confirmed cases on the MV Federal Montreal, a ship anchored in Conception Bay along the north coast of the Avalon Peninsula.

The ship’s crew have all been tested and one crew member is in hospital.

---

1 p.m.

The executive director of Canada's immunity task force says he thinks Canada may be able to start seriously looking at relaxing some public health restrictions when 50 to 60 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

Dr. Timothy Evans also says he believes Canada's strategy to delay second vaccine doses so more people can get one dose faster, is backed up by evidence in the United Kingdom, which also delayed the second dose.

Evans, who is also the director of the school of population and global health at McGill University's medical school, says there is a lot of work being done to better determine, using vaccination rates, when public health limitations can be relaxed.

He says given the situation in the U.K., it is likely that will be around 50 to 60 per cent in Canada.

But he notes because Canada had fewer people infected with COVID-19 than the U.K. did, it may take a bit more vaccination here, between 60 and 65 per cent.

Currently, about 33 per cent of all Canadians are vaccinated with at least one dose.

---

12:15 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say 130 cases are in the Halifax area, nine are in the province's eastern health zone, four are in the northern zone and three are in the western zone.

Nova Scotia has 943 active reported cases of COVID-19.

Officials say 40 people are in hospital with the disease, including six in intensive care.

---

11:15 a.m.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says as of April 26, 2,274 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at least two weeks after getting their first dose of vaccine.

Data suggests about 7.1 million people were 14 days past being vaccinated with at least one dose by that date, meaning there were breakthrough infections in about 0.03 per cent of people vaccinated.

Vaccinated individuals accounted for about 1.3 per cent of COVID-19 infections since vaccinations began in Canada in December.

PHAC says the "percentage of breakthrough cases is small" and that data is not yet available in detail to fully understand the reasons behind those cases.

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 798 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by 14, to 588, and 151 people were in intensive care, a drop of six.

The province says 37,490 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday, for a total of 3,256,401.

Quebec has reported a total of 352,678 cases of COVID-19 and 10,944 deaths linked to the virus.

---

10:45 a.m.

Manitoba is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines to all Indigenous people 18 and over, including First Nations, Métis and Inuit.

Vaccines had only been available in the province to First Nations people over the age of 30.

Health officials say more vaccines are arriving in the province and case numbers have been higher among Indigenous people.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 3,436 new cases of COVID-19 today and 16 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 985 new cases in Toronto, 714 in Peel Region, and 351 in York Region.

The Health Department says 1,925 people are in hospital with the disease, but notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.

More than 53,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Ontario since Sunday's report, for a total of more than 5.3 million doses.

---

10:15 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.

There are 85 active reported cases in the territory involving the B.1.1.7 novel coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom: 81 in Iqaluit, two in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.

Iqaluit and Kinngait are under strict lockdowns, with all schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces closed.

As of last week, one person had been flown to southern Canada because of complications related to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press