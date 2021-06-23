The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

12:30 p.m..

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says 77 per cent of eligible residents of Indigenous communities have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 50 per cent have received a second dose.

Miller also provided an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kashechewan First Nation in northern Ontario, where he says there are now 87 active cases and 215 recovered cases.

Since June 15, Miller says the active cases in the community have gone down by over 65 per cent and he thanked Chief Leo Friday for his leadership.

Miller adds there is great news from Nunavut, which has been dealing with an outbreak since mid-April but announced yesterday zero active cases and 262 recoveries.

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 today and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care patients remained stable, at 161 and 40, respectively.

The province says 97,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours.

Quebec has reported a total of 374,222 COVID-19 infections and 11,198 deaths linked to the virus.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario reports 255 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 57 new cases in Toronto, 53 in the Region of Waterloo, and 25 in Peel Region.

The Ministry of Health says there are 305 people in intensive care with COVID-19.

Elliott says that a record high of more than 227-thousand doses of vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report, for a total of more than 13 million.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press