The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

2:45 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 today, one of the highest single-day increases since the onset of the pandemic.

The outbreak is spread out across much of the province, with the Fredericton, Edmundston, Campbellton and Moncton regions all reporting the highest number of cases.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical health officer, encouraged residents to download the COVID alert app.

The number of active cases in New Brunswick is 171.

---

11:30 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 3,127 new cases of COVID-19 today hours before a provincewide curfew is set to take effect.

The province is also reporting 41 new deaths related to the virus, 12 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Data shows 24 of the deaths took place between Jan. 2 and 7, while five occurred before Jan. 2.

Hospitalizations declined slightly to 1,392 across the province, with 206 patients in intensive care.

---

11:05 a.m.

Ontario's education minister says the province is expanding the list of essential workers eligible to receive free child-care during the time school is taught remotely.

Stephen Lecce says Canada Post staff, workers with the RCMP and Canada Border Services, and workers with homeless shelters and children's aid societies are among those on the expanded list.

Earlier this week, the province announced online learning would continue until at least Jan. 25 for students across southern Ontario in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The province reported 3,443 new cases of the virus today along with 40 related deaths.

---

9:30 a.m.

Quebec's premier is urging residents to respect a curfew that takes effect tonight and that he argues is necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Francois Legault says the month-long curfew is meant to discourage gatherings he says are responsible for rising case numbers and hospitalization rates.

He calls the measure a "shock treatment" necessary to keep the province from reaching a tipping point that would leave the most seriously ill patients without proper care.

Starting tonight and until at least Feb. 8, most Quebecers are being asked to remain at home between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Residents will receive an emergency alert later today to remind them of the new rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2021.





The Canadian Press