The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, July 12, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

5:45 p.m.

Alberta is reporting a total of 90 COVID-19 cases over the last three days: 31 on Friday, 29 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday.

There are 624 active cases, with 112 people in hospital, 34 of them receiving intensive care.

No new deaths have been reported.

The vaccination rate in the province sits at 74.1 per cent of eligible Albertans for first doses and 55.3 per cent for second shots.

---

5:35 p.m.

British Columbia is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, including just 30 infections on Monday.

The number of people in hospital has also gone down to 66, with 14 of those in intensive care.

Nearly 79 per cent of all eligible people aged 12 and up in the province have had their first COVID vaccination, while 44.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There's been no new fatalities and the death toll remains at 1,760 people since the pandemic began.

---

3:40 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 today, and no new deaths.

Twenty-one more people have recovered, leaving the province with 397 active cases.

The province is also reporting 57 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

Provincewide, 73 per cent of those aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Fifty-five per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

---

1:35 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The province's chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped sharply last month.

He says more than 95 per cent of the people admitted last month had either not been vaccinated or had received one dose less than two weeks prior to admission.

---

12:30 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive day.

The number of active reported cases is five and one patient is hospitalized with the disease.

About 51 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 79.6 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

---

12 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the case is in the eastern zone and involves a close contact of a previously reported infection.

Nova Scotia has 37 active reported cases of COVID-19.

Three people are in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 today and 147 other cases from Friday and Saturday.

The Health Department says one death attributed to the novel coronavirus occurred since Friday morning.

Officials say hospitalizations dropped by eight since Friday, to 88, and 25 people were in intensive care, a rise of three.

The Health Department says 65,405 doses of vaccine were administered within the past 24 hours, and the province’s public health institute says 47.5 per cent of residents over 12 are considered adequately vaccinated.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say there are 204 patients in intensive care with COVID-19-related critical illness and 123 patients on ventilators.

The province says 121,653 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Sunday.

As of today, 79 per cent of Ontario adults have had one vaccine dose and 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press