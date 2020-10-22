The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:17 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths today.

Public health authorities say the number of hospitalizations has declined by 12 to 553, while the number of people in intensive care has risen by seven to 101.

There have now been 97,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and 6,094 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

Quebec conducted 26,070 tests on Oct. 20, the most recent date for which data is available.

---

11:08 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 841 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said today 335 of the new cases are in Toronto, 162 are in neighbouring Peel Region, 106 are in York Region and 72 are in Ottawa.

The province is also reporting 74 new cases involving schools, including at least 49 among students.

That brings the number of schools with a reported case to 501 out of Ontario's roughly 4,800 publicly funded schools.

---

11 a.m.

A union is calling for a pork processing plant southeast of Quebec City to close after 40 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

One worker died Wednesday after testing positive the day before.

Plant owner Olymel says it’s unclear whether the worker’s death was caused by the novel coronavirus.

Public health officials said today they are testing the plant’s workers for COVID-19.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press