The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

3:45 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the province's number of active cases to nine.

In a release sent Thursday, public health officials say the new case is a man between 20 and 39 years old who returned to the province from work in Alberta.

A spokeswoman from the department could not confirm if the man is a rotational worker, which the department defines as a resident of the province who travels regularly back and forth from another part of the country for work.

Officials say the man is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

---

2:40 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the Campbellton region.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, says the cases involve one person between 40 and 49 and two people between 50 and 59.

There are currently 81 active cases in the province.

The province has seen a total of 322 confirmed cases, while 237 people have recovered.

---

2:05 p.m.

Chances are slim that restaurants in Quebec’s largest cities will be allowed to reopen this month, Premier Francois Legault said today.

Montreal and Quebec City have been under a 28-day partial lockdown since Oct. 1.

Legault told reporters at an afternoon press conference that with the province reporting around 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, the odds are low that some lockdown measures will be lifted.

The premier said it remains important to reduce the possibility of contact between people, rather than increase it.

---

1:45 p.m.

Manitoba health officials have announced the deadliest day of the pandemic with four deaths caused by COVID-19 as more restrictions are being brought in for the capital city and the north.

Forty-seven people in Manitoba have died, the vast majority in recent weeks as the province saw a significant growth of positive cases after going weeks in the summer without a new infection.

Two of the deaths, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, are linked to an outbreak at a personal care home in Winnipeg.

The others are two men in their 80s.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced 147 new cases – 87 in Winnipeg, where more restrictions on restaurants, pubs and gathering sizes were enacted this week.

Those limits will also be implemented for the northern health region and Churchill starting next week, Roussin says, as well as further restrictions in schools such as banning choir, wind instruments and field trips.

---

1:10 p.m.

The Alberta government says rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available at the Calgary airport and a United States border crossing in the province.

The pilot project is to start Nov. 2 and will be voluntary.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says if travellers take the tests, they will not have to quarantine for the required 14 days.

If they test negative, they will be allowed to leave quarantine if they promise to get a second test on the sixth or seventh day after their arrival.

---

12:40 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities across Canada is still rising.

Indigenous Services Canada says there were 160 new cases reported for each of the two weeks leading up to Oct. 17.

The department says the growing numbers have been linked to large gatherings, both public and private, where physical distancing and mask-wearing was not observed.

The department says as of today, there have been 1,000 confirmed positive cases on First Nations reserves since the pandemic began, including 322 active cases.

There have been 15 deaths.

There has also been a total of 25 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Nunavik, in northern Quebec, and five of those cases remain active.

---

12:15 p.m.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 treatment keeps rising, and that has her worried as the autumn flu season closes in.

In her daily update on the pandemic, Canada's chief public health officer says nearly 1,000 Canadians are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 200 of them are in intensive care.

Tam says those numbers lag behind increases and declines in COVID-19 cases by up to three weeks, so we can expect them to keep rising.

---

11:17 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths today.

Story continues