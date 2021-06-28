The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, June 28, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

3:40 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19.

The province says there are no additional deaths due to the virus.

There are 76 people in hospital because of COVID-19, and 13 of them are in intensive care.

So far, 70 per cent of residents who are 12 and older have received a first dose of vaccine.

---

1:35 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

The province's chief public health officer says a child under 10, whose death was announced on the weekend, had underlying health conditions.

---

1:10 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say three cases have been identified in the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton, and the other case is in the Halifax area.

The province has 57 active cases of novel coronavirus, with two people in hospital as a result of the infection.

As of Sunday, 876,217 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 172,910 people having received a booster shot.

---

12:15 p.m.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting that more than 30.2 per cent of the population over 12 has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

They say 77 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received at least one dose.

Health officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today, involving a person in their 50s in the Moncton region.

New Brunswick has 26 active reported cases of COVID-19 and four patients in hospital with the disease, including one in intensive care.

---

11:45 a.m.

Canada crossed a milestone this weekend of having 10 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ontario reported today it had given second doses to more than 160,000 people Sunday, pushing the number of fully vaccinated people in the country to 10.14 million — or more than 30 per cent of eligible Canadians at least 12 years old.

Canada's fully vaccinated population is increasing quickly, with more than three million people vaccinated in the last week alone.

Story continues

At the current pace, Canada could reach 50 per cent fully vaccinated in about two weeks.

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials in the province haven't reported a COVID-19-linked death since June 23.

Officials say they identified 178 cases on Friday and Saturday; the Health Department has stopped releasing COVID-19 data on weekends.

The province says COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 11 since Friday, to 124, and 31 people were in intensive care, a drop of nine since the last report.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases today and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The numbers are based on 13,071 tests.

There were 218 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday and 287 patients in intensive care with COVID-19-related critical illness.

The province says more than 180,300 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press