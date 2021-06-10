The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

2:05 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is announcing five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- three of them connected to a cluster in the Western Health region.

All three of those cases involve people under 20 years of age and bring the number of confirmed cases in the cluster to 35.

Another case in the Eastern Health region is linked to travel and one in the Central Health region is a contact of a previous case.

The number of active cases has fallen to 51 due to seven new recoveries and there is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

1:35 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 247 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths.

The five-day test positivity rate is 11.1 per cent provincially.

There are 316 Manitobans in hospital, including 30 who are receiving care in hospitals outside of the province.

Two of those patients in intensive care were transported Wednesday to Ontario facilities in London and Thunder Bay.

12:45 p.m.

Ontario is speeding up its delivery of second COVID-19 vaccine doses for residents of hot spots where the Delta variant of the virus is spreading.

The province says residents who live in seven hot spots and got their first dose on or before May 9 can now book an accelerated second shot as of Monday.

The government also encourages residents of those areas who haven't had their first doses to get one.

The hot spots that will be prioritized are Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, York and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

12:40 p.m.

Manitoba has unveiled its reopening plan that will see the province loosen public health restrictions as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government’s plan focuses on four reopening categories: gatherings, travel, shopping and dining.

The first immunization target is to have over 70 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older with a first dose and over 25 per cent with a second dose by Canada Day.

If that happens, the province says it will loosen some capacity restrictions on businesses and other facilities. More gradual lifting of restrictions will be tied to vaccination rates by the August long weekend and Labour Day in September.

12:35 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials are reporting one infection in each of the Moncton, Bathurst and Fredericton health regions.

Meanwhile, the province says 72.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say another 15,365 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions.

11:10 a.m.

Canada's COVID-19 infections continue to plummet, with the seven-day average of new cases sitting at 1,611 as of Wednesday.

The number represents the lowest level seen since Sept. 30, 2020.

It's down almost one-third from just a week ago, and down 82 per cent from the third wave peak of more than 8,800 new cases per day on average in the third week of April.

Canada's rate of new infections also fell below the United States Thursday for the first time in two months.

Canada's daily average rate of new infections surpassed the U.S. rate for the first time in the pandemic on April 9 when Canada recorded 206 new cases for every one million people, compared to 205 south of the border.

Canada's infection rate in the third wave peaked less than 10 days later at 233 cases.

On June 9, it recorded a rate of 43 new infections for every million people, while the U.S. recorded a rate of 46 cases per million.

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 189 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths attributed to the virus, none of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by six, to 251, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 64.

The province says 84,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Wednesday.

About 67.2 per cent of Quebecers have received a first dose.

Later today, Health Minister Christian Dubé will be presenting his government’s plan to catch-up on the surgeries that had been delayed because of the pandemic.

11 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today in the capital city of Iqaluit.

There are two active virus infections in the territory, both in Iqaluit.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says contact tracing is ongoing for the case reported today.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared in Iqaluit in mid-April and 253 patients have recovered in the city to date.

10:50 a.m.

Ontario reports there are 590 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 130 new cases in Peel Region, 114 in Toronto, and 61 in Waterloo.

The Ministry of Health says 516 people are hospitalized with the virus — 450 in intensive care and 291 on a ventilator.

Ontario says 182,350 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday's report for a total of more than 10.6 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Canada's latest seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was reported as of today. It is, in fact, reported as of Wednesday.