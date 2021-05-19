The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

1:05 p.m.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says 74 per cent of adults living on reserve have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 36.1 per cent have received both doses.

Overall, Miller says, the picture of the pandemic is looking better in First Nations and in the territories, but "challenges still remain," particularly among younger people who aren't yet vaccinated.

He said efforts are underway to vaccinate youth with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has now been approved for kids as young as 12.

Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for anyone under the age of 18, but until now, only Moderna has been used in First Nations and in the territories.

Pfizer is trickier logistically, mainly requiring ultra-cold freezers and the use of special, low-dead volume syringes to get the six doses out of every vial.

Miller said "planning is actively underway" on youth vaccination, noting Manitoba intends to vaccinate 18,000 youth on reserve by mid-June and Yukon is looking at vaccinating kids at schools before the summer break starts.

---

12:35 p.m.

Nunavut is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 63 active cases in the territory, 62 in Iqaluit and one in Kinngait.

Although about 80 per cent of Iqaluit's adult population has been vaccinated, the territory's chief public health officer says about 100 people are being vaccinated in the city each day.

Public health says it will also start voluntary COVID-19 testing in some apartment buildings and complexes in Iqaluit.

One Iqaluit resident with COVID-19 is currently in the intensive care unit in an Ottawa hospital.

---

12 p.m.

Manitoba health officials say they remain on track to start booking second doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

Doses will first be given to people with certain underlying medical conditions such as severe heart failure and Down syndrome.

After that, appointments will be available based on when people received their first dose, and the campaign could finish by the end of July.

---

11:20 a.m.

Prince Edward Island is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says three of the cases involve people in their 20s, who are close household contacts of a previously reported case linked to the Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre in Charlottetown.

The other two cases involve people in their 30s who recently travelled to the Island from outside of Atlantic Canada.

The province currently has 14 active cases of novel coronavirus and has had 199 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

---

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 584 new cases of COVID-19 today and eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 18, to 466, and 113 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.

Officials say over 71,000 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday, for a total of more than 4.5 million.

About 50.5 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.

---

10:50 a.m.

Ontario hospitals have been given permission to resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures as the number of COVID-19 infections declines.

The province's top doctor says in a memo that he is rescinding an emergency order issued April 20 that told hospitals to temporarily cease the procedures amid an onslaught of cases.

Dr. David Williams says that daily COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions appear to be trending downward.

He says some of the province's hospitals now have capacity to resume cancelled procedures and notes that it's important to limit the long-term negative impact of waiting for non-urgent care.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 524 new cases in Toronto, 335 in Peel Region, 105 in Ottawa and 94 in York Region.

The province says 3,119 cases were resolved since Tuesday's report.

Ontario says more than 145,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's update, for a total of 7.4 million doses.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press