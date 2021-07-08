The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, July 8, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

6:40 p.m.

Alberta is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

There is a total of 697 active cases in the province.

Officials say there are 133 people in hospital, with 23 of those patients in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, says nearly 74 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of vaccine and 52 per cent are now fully immunized.

5:30 p.m.

Forty per cent of eligible B.C. residents are now fully vaccinated, while 78.4 per cent of those 12 and older have had their first shot.

A statement from the Health Ministry says there have been 59 new COVID-19 cases and there are 649 active infections in the province.

One more person died for a total of 1,760 fatalities since the pandemic started.

Hospitalizations are down again with 74 in care and 19 of those in the intensive care unit.

3:40 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting 113 new cases of COVID-19 today, and no new deaths.

Seventeen more people have recovered, leaving the province with 415 active cases.

The province is also reporting 62 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

It says today’s rise in COVID-19 cases is largely due to the ongoing outbreak in the Hatchet Lake area.

Voluntary mass testing and door-to-door vaccinations are now being offered to residents in that region.

Provincewide, 71 per cent of those aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Fifty-one per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

3:05 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will not jeopardize Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by opening the border to unvaccinated foreign travellers any time soon.

He says Canada is continuing to work with public health officials and the White House on plans for the border, which has been closed to non-essential travellers who aren't Canadian since March 2020.

The next step, says Trudeau, will be measures to allow fully vaccinated travellers who aren't Canadian to travel to Canada for non-essential reasons, but he didn't put a specific timeline on it.

Canada just adjusted border rules for fully vaccinated Canadians on July 5, and no longer requires them to quarantine for two weeks if they test negative for COVID-19 before and after arriving in the country.

1:35 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases.

However, five earlier cases have been removed due to data correction, for a net increase of 81.

The province is also reporting three deaths, all related to the Alpha variant of concern.

1:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say they’ve traced one infection to a previously known case, while the source of the remaining infection is still under investigation.

There are now 39 active reported cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and two people are in hospital due to the disease.

One of those patients is in intensive care.

1 p.m.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government will begin implementing a vaccine passport system in September if cases begin to rise.

Dubé says people will be required to prove they are adequately vaccinated to access certain non-essential or public services should outbreaks occur.

He says the vaccine passport will only be used in places where there is significant transmission of COVID-19.

Dubé says the use of the vaccine passport will help the province avoid the need for future lockdowns and keep the economy open.

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, nine of which occurred before July 1.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by two, to 101, and 23 people were in intensive care, also a drop of two.

The province says 113,084 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday and 42.7 per cent of people over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated.

Montreal reported 25 new cases today and no other region in the province reported more than 19 new cases.

10:30 a.m.

Ontario reports there are 210 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and four more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 52 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Peel Region and 19 in Hamilton.

The Ministry of Health says 215 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19 and 145 are on a ventilator.

Elliott says a record high 268,884 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday for a total of more than 16.3 million given out in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

