The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:10 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Three of the cases are in the Eastern Health region, and all are people in their 40s.
The fourth new confirmed case is a man in the Central Health region in his 60s and the fifth is a woman in her 70s in the Western region.
There are 67 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
---
12:55 p.m.
Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today, including one at the Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis.
There are also three cases in Moncton, with two of those people in their 20s.
The province is also reporting two cases in the Fredericton area.
The total number of active infections in the province currently stands at 141.
---
11:30 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 960 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths linked to the pandemic, including one in the last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations declined by eight in the previous 24 hours to 539, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by six to 124.
The province gave 74,694 doses of vaccine on Saturday, and has currently administered at least one shot to almost 42 per cent of the population.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 3,216 new COVID-19 cases today and 47 deaths from the virus.
The province says 1,640 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
That number includes 848 people in intensive care and 580 on ventilators.
The data is based on 38,540 completed tests.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.
The Canadian Press