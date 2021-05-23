The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

3:15 p.m.

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Officials are also reporting eight new recoveries since Saturday, meaning the active case count in the province now sits at 128.

Most cases were identified in the Fredericton region, where eight infections were found, while two cases are being reported in the Moncton region, three in the Bathurst region and one in the Miramichi area.

Officials say eight patients are currently in hospital.

---

2:30 p.m.

Officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases today and two more virus-related deaths, bringing the official death toll in the province to 79.

Health officials say both deaths took place in the Central Zone and involved a man and a woman, both in their 70s.

The bulk of the new infections are in the Central Zone, nine are in the Eastern Zone, three are in the Northern Zone and one has been identified in the Western Zone.

The province now has 943 active cases of the disease.

---

2:15 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 461 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The province says in its daily pandemic update that the person who died was a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region.

Manitoba currently has 5,072 active COVID-19 cases, and there are 74 people in intensive care who either have COVID-19 or are no longer infectious but still require critical care.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate is 14.5 per cent provincially and 16.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

---

1:25 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the active case count in the province to 87.

Three of the new cases are connected to the cluster in the Central Health region, and officials say there are now 24 cases of the disease associated with the growing group of infections.

Public Health is advising against non-essential travel in and out of the Lewisporte to Summerford area where the cluster has been identified.

Officials say four people in the province are in hospital due to the disease.

---

11:10 a.m.

The Quebec government is reporting 477 new cases of COVID-19 as well as three new deaths linked to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations declined by three to 421, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 103.

Health workers gave 83,871 vaccine doses on Saturday, for a total of 4,929,054 since the immunization effort got underway.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,691 new COVID-19 cases in the province today, along with 15 new virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 now stand at 1,041, with 693 patients in intensive care and 480 on a ventilator.

The province says it's officially administered more than eight million vaccines since the start of its immunization drive, including more than 140,000 on Saturday.

The numbers come as vaccine eligibility across the province expands to include residents 12 or older as of today.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press