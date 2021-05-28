The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Friday, May 28

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

12:25 p.m.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada has confirmed shipments of 15 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from three suppliers.

She says every eligible Canadian will have access to a second dose by the end of the summer.

She says 2.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech will arrive each week over five weeks in June and nine million more will arrive in July.

As announced yesterday, she says Moderna has provided an updated delivery schedule for the first part of June, with 500,000 doses in two shipments starting next week.

She also says 1.5 million doses of Moderna are arriving the week of June 14.

As for AstraZeneca, she says two million supplementary doses will arrive in Canada by the end of June.

---

12:15 a.m.

Canada’s expert advisory panel on vaccines now recommends people be offered second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, now that supplies are increasing.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says priority for second doses should be given to those who are the highest risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19, either after or alongside first doses for anyone else who is eligible for a vaccine.

Since the novel coronavirus is still circulating in Canada, NACI is still recommending that the second dose be received up to four months after the first dose, in order to maximize the number of people who get at least one shot.

The committee says stretching the dose intervals means many more people can receive a good level of protection from COVID-19 earlier.

---

11:57 a.m.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says all provinces are on board with a call to get more COVID-19 vaccines directly from states south of the border.

Pallister says the premiers asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a conference call yesterday to push United States President Joe Biden to let states ship vaccines directly to provinces.

The U.S. has sent vaccines to Canada on a country-to-country basis, and Pallister says the prime minister was noncommittal on the call to let provinces deal directly with states.

Story continues

The idea was first raised earlier this month by premiers and governors in Eastern Canada and the U.S. as a way to ensure excess doses south of the border can get used in Canada.

---

11:45 a.m.

Health officials in Manitoba say disruptions in the supply chain of COVID-19 vaccines means that there will be a delay in hitting a major milestone.

Johanu Botha, who is on the team organizing vaccine distribution, says they expect 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and older to get a dose by the end of June.

Previously, the province predicted to hit that benchmark on June 9.

Botha says the province is getting significantly less of the Moderna vaccine than expected and deliveries have been delayed.

---

11:20 a.m.

Canada’s expert advisory panel on vaccines now recommends people who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have an autoimmune condition be vaccinated against COVID-19 like anyone else.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization had previously said that COVID-19 vaccines should be offered to people in these groups in some circumstances, when the benefits outweighed the risks.

That was because clinical trials either excluded these groups or involved them in small numbers.

NACI says new data on the use of vaccines from around the world shows they are safe.

The panel also says messenger RNA vaccines – such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – are preferred for pregnant people, as recently published data shows they are safe.

It also says that treating the rare blood-clotting disorder associated, but not definitively linked, to viral-vector vaccines made by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, can be complicated.

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 419 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by nine, to 385, and 91 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.

The province says it administered over 101,000 doses of vaccine on Thursday, for a total of more than 5.3 million; about 58.1 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.

The curfew will be lifted tonight and restaurant patios in regions under the province’s two highest pandemic-alert levels are allowed to reopen today.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario reports there are 1,273 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 14 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 269 new cases in Toronto, 268 in Peel Region, and 101 in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Health says 1,023 people are in hospital — 645 in intensive care and 458 on a ventilator.

Ontario says nearly 160,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday's report for a total of more than 8.6 million.

---

10 a.m.

Ontarians will have the option to shorten the interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Most people are being scheduled for doses four months apart, but officials say the new interval could be as short as 28 days.

The plan will start with seniors aged 80 and older next week and the province will later offer second shots based on when people received their first.

People will keep their original appointments if they don’t re-book.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press