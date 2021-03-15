The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, March 15

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 594 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations rose by six, to 553, and 96 people were in intensive care, a drop of four.

The province says it administered 26,595 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, for a total of 744,108.

Quebec has reported a total of 298,186 COVID-19 infections and 10,550 deaths linked to the virus; it has 6,881 active reported cases.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,268 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said today there are 366 new cases in Toronto, 220 in Peel Region, and 147 in York Region.

The province says more than 33,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday's daily report.

A total of 1,191,553 vaccine doses have been given in Ontario.

