The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

1:15 p.m.

Manitoba has surpassed the one-million mark for COVID-19 vaccines administered.

The province is opening its supersite on Leila Avenue in Winnipeg to walk-in visits next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for anyone who still hasn't received their first dose.

Eligibility for second doses has been expanded to anyone who received their first shot on or before May 6.

---

12:30 p.m.

Brigadier-general Krista Brodie says the territories will have enough vaccine by the end of this week to give two doses to every resident 12 years of age and older.

The head of logistics for the federal vaccine distribution says 71 per cent of eligible people in the territories have one dose and 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The three territories needed about 207,000 doses to fully vaccinate everyone over the age of 12.

12 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and eight new cases of the virus today.

Health officials say a man in his 50s has died in the Halifax area -- the province's 89th death since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials are reporting six new cases in the Halifax area and two in the eastern health zone, which includes Cape Breton.

The province has 143 known active cases of novel coronavirus with 10 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 180 new cases of COVID-19 today and one death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by seven to 244, and 59 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.

The province says 98,455 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours and more than 77 per cent of Quebecers over 12 have received at least one dose.

Nearly 11 per cent of Quebecers are fully vaccinated.

Bar patios reopened today in several regions, including Montreal and Quebec City, and they will be allowed to fully reopen on Monday.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 574 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus today.

The data is based on 28,949 tests.

There were 489 people hospitalized with the virus on Friday, including 440 patients in intensive care and 292 on ventilators.

Nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered yesterday.

---

10:30 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.

There are now six active cases in the city of about 8,000 people after going almost one week without a new case.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says the new cases are people who aren't vaccinated.

A case of COVID-19 was discovered earlier this week when a resident was admitted to the hospital in Iqaluit, where all patients are tested for COVID-19.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press