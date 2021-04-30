The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ontario is asking Ottawa to suspend the arrival of international students.

Trudeau says Ontario is the only province making such a request, and Ottawa will reach out to work “more narrowly” with Ontario on the issue.

The province is also asking the federal government to impose mandatory three-day quarantines in hotels for travellers entering Canada at land crossings.

Trudeau says there are already tight controls at land borders, including tests before and after crossing and mandatory two-week quarantines.

---

11:45 a.m.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says risking COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in Ontario’s Peel Region speak to the urgent need for better paid sick leave across the country.

Singh is criticizing the gaps in the federal sick-pay benefit, which forces employees to miss 50 per cent of their work week to qualify and pays them less than minimum wage.

He says front-line workers need an improved federal program that ensures they can stay home while putting food on the table and paying their bills.

---

11:20 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,041 new COVID-19 cases today and 13 more deaths attributed to the virus, including three in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 31 to 592, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by one to 164.

Quebecers 50 to 59 became eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment today.

The province says appointments should be open to everyone18 and older by May 14.

Quebec administered 63,145 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, for a total of 3,104,026.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 3,887 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 21 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,331 new cases in Toronto, 871 in Peel Region, and 267 in York Region.

The Ministry of Health says 2,201 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 883 are in intensive care, and 632 are on a ventilator.

Ontario says over 112,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday's report for a total of more than 5.1 million shots.

---

10:10 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the capital city of Iqaluit.

The territory is also reporting five new recoveries, bringing its total active case count to 61.

That number includes four cases in Kinngait, a community of about 1,500, and two in Rankin Inlet.

Health officials say the B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom is the only strain of the virus in the territory.

Both Iqaluit and Kinngait are under strict lockdowns, with schools and workplaces shut and travel restricted.

---

9:45 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 today and a total of 589 active infections.

Numbers show 57 have been identified in the Halifax area, with four cases also in the province's western health zone and three each in the eastern and northern zones.

The province has also expanded access to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine today to residents between 40 and 54.

Health officials say the decision to expand eligibility is based on recent guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the rise in COVID-19 case numbers.

---

