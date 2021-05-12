The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1 p.m.
Manitoba has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone aged 18 and up.
Health officials say supplies have been increasing steadily and everyone aged 12 and up should get a first dose in the first half of June.
Manitoba is also adjusting its plan to distribute Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.
First doses at medical clinics and pharmacies will now only be given to people who might not otherwise be immunized at other sites.
Most will be held for second doses of people who received an AstraZeneca shot in the first go-around.
---
12:25 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today, including two travel-related cases involving New Brunswickers isolating outside the province.
New Brunswick has 123 active reported cases of COVID-19.
Seven patients are in hospital with the disease in the province, including three in intensive care.
Four New Brunswickers are hospitalized with COVID-19 out of province.
---
12 p.m.
Ontario expects to receive more than 254,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week and will be reserving them for second shots.
It's still determining, however, when it will start administering those second doses.
The province announced a pause yesterday on using AstraZeneca for first shots due to an increased risk of a rare blood-clotting syndrome linked to the vaccine.
There have been at least eight cases in Ontario of the rare blood clotting syndrome linked to the AstraZeneca shot out of more than 901,800 doses given in the province.
None of the Ontario cases have been fatal.
The province also says it is developing a plan to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 starting in June.
---
11:20 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 745 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three within the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 10, to 530, and 126 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
The province says 72,946 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered Tuesday; about 44 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.
Quebec has reported a total of 360,201 cases of COVID-19 and 11,012 deaths linked to the virus.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is counting 2,320 new COVID-19 diagnoses, and 32 added deaths.
The province says the positive cases come from nearly 45,700 tests.
It says 1,673 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 776 in ICU.
---
10 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the territory's active case count to 69.
All active cases are in Iqaluit, where an outbreak has been ongoing since the city's first case was declared April 14.
Iqaluit remains under a strict lockdown with all schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces closed.
Travel is also restricted out of Iqaluit to other Nunavut communities.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.
The Canadian Press