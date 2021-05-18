The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

12:30 p.m.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is confirming they believe it is safe and effective to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to adolescents.

Health Canada authorized Pfizer for kids between 12 and 15 years old on May 5, after the company completed a clinical trial which found it was safe and 100 per cent effective at preventing kids in that age group from getting COVID-19.

NACI's advice comes after most provinces have already added the age group to their vaccination plans.

Manitoba began allowing kids that age to book appointments this week and Ontario plans to open up vaccinations to youth under 18 by the end of the month.

Most other provinces are working on expanding to that age group as well.

---

12:20 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he learned weeks ago that the military officer overseeing Canada's vaccination campaign was under investigation.

Trudeau says he did not know the details of the investigation into Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who was abruptly sidelined from his role on Friday with little explanation.

The prime minister sought to reassure Canadians that the vaccination campaign, which is now being overseen by Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, will not be negatively affected by Fortin's departure.

A source granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly told The Canadian Press the investigation relates to an allegation of sexual misconduct, and Fortin's lawyer says he categorically denies any wrongdoing.

Trudeau says his first thought is with the complainant, but that he expects a fair, complete and rigorous investigation.

---

12:05 p.m.

Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 disease activity continues to decline but there are areas of the country experiencing very high infection rates.

Dr. Theresa Tam says over the past seven days, an average of 5,700 cases were reported daily and 3,600 people were treated in hospital each day, including over 1,300 in intensive care.

She says there were an average of 43 deaths reported daily.

But nevertheless, she says Canada is making steady progress with a 25 per cent decrease in reported active cases since the peak of the third wave in April.

---

12 p.m.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government will invest $199 million to help the Resilience Biotechnologies expand its manufacturing capacity.

The Mississauga company will be able to make up to 640 million doses of mRNA vaccines, the technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The federal funding is about half of the total needed to expand and modernize the facilities.

---

11:55 a.m.

The Manitoba government says it issued 70 tickets for COVID-19 public health order infractions last week.

Most were given to individuals for exceeding gathering limits outdoors or in private homes.

The province says 22 of the tickets were related to anti-lockdown rallies in early May in Winkler and Winnipeg, in addition to tickets issued the previous week after those rallies.

---

11:50 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is receiving 4.5 million vaccine doses this week, including a shipment from Pfizer-BioNTech that has been moved up ahead of the holiday weekend.

He says it is the largest weekly shipment to date, and it will help keep Canada within the top of the G20 on daily vaccinations, where he says it has been for over two weeks.

Trudeau also says Canada will receive 9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in July.

That means that between now and at least the end of July, Canada will continue to get over two million Pfizer doses a week.

---

11:30 a.m.

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the two cases are travel related and involve a person in their 20s and someone in their 40s.

The province has 10 active reported cases of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island has reported a total of 194 infections and no deaths linked to the virus.

---

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 549 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including four within the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 17 to 484, and 118 people were in intensive care, a rise of two.

Officials say 70,122 doses of vaccine were administered within the past 24 hours, for a total of 4,469,055.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says 75 per cent of adults in the province have received at least one dose of vaccine or have a vaccination appointment.

---

10:40 a.m.

Ontario reports there are 1,616 new cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 472 of those new cases are in Toronto, 360 are in Peel Region, and 116 are in York Region.

The Ministry of Health says over 109,000 people received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine since yesterday, for a total of over 7.2 million.

---

10:35 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, 63 in Iqaluit and one in Kinngait.

An outbreak was declared in Iqaluit on April 15 and has swelled to 235 cases to date.

Iqaluit remains under a strict lockdown, with all non-essential businesses, schools and workplaces closed.

On Monday, Nunavut's chief public health officer said the territory had requested enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to vaccinate all of the territory's population aged 12 to 17, about 4,300 people.

Two Iqaluit residents with COVID-19 are in an Ottawa hospital.

---

10:25 a.m.

Ontario has reported 17 new COVID-19 fatalities.

This brings the country's death toll to 25,000.

The first person died of COVID-19 in Canada on March 9, 2020.

Canada surpassed 20,000 deaths at the end of January.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press