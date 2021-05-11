The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11:00 a.m.

Alberta says it won't give out more first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being.

The provincial health department says the decision was made because there aren't any confirmed shipments of AstraZeneca coming, and the province only has 8,400 doses of it left.

As such, they will save what they have for second doses.

The department says unlike with AstraZeneca, Alberta is receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in large and consistent shipments, with more than 236,000 doses arriving this week alone.

---

10:55 a.m.

There are 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario today and 15 additional deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 685 of the new infections are in Toronto, 389 are in Peel Region and 231 are in York Region.

She says the numbers are based on more than 28,100 tests completed since the last daily report.

The province says there are currently 1,782 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 802 in intensive care units.

---

10:25 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the capital city of Iqaluit.

There are now 75 active cases in Nunavut, all in the city of about 8,000 people.

Three people have also been hospitalized in Ottawa since the first case was declared in Iqaluit on April 14.

Iqaluit remains under a strict lockdown, with all schools, businesses and workplaces closed and travel restricted.

To date, about 80 per cent of Iqaluit's adults have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine and about 50 per cent have received both doses.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press