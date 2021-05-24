The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
2:40 p.m.
Manitoba's online pandemic dashboard shows 353 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
The province isn't sending its usual daily pandemic update today due to the Victoria Day holiday, but has updated some of its COVID-19 data on its website.
There are 74 people in Manitoba intensive care units who have COVID-19.
The province's test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped slightly on Monday, falling by 11 to 5,061.
---
2:15 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the province's active infection count to 894.
The province says 72 patients are currently in hospital due to the disease, including 19 in intensive care.
Officials say the median age for hospitalized patients in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU patients and 58 for those in intensive care.
Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang says though the case count is lower today, testing numbers are also down and residents are encouraged to go out to testing facilities across the province.
---
2 p.m.
Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases in the province today.
They say 11 of the new infections are in the Fredericton region, while the remaining four were identified in the Moncton area.
Officials are also announcing a case of the disease at Connaught Street School in Fredericton, and Public Health has directed students, staff and their families to self-isolate and get tested.
The province's active case count now stands at 134 infections, with seven patients in hospital.
---
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 433 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as 11 additional deaths due to the pandemic.
Hospitalizations rose by three to 424, while the number of people in intensive care declined by one to 102.
The province gave its smallest number of vaccines in at least a week on Sunday, with 66,592.
The province has vaccinated 55.2 per cent of the population with at least one dose.
---
9:15 a.m.
Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have extended restrictions across a northeastern swath of the province to curb a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Chief medical officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says effective immediately, communities along the Trans-Canada Highway from Gambo to Badger in Newfoundland, as well as communities along some other nearby provincial highways, will be under Alert Level 4.
That's the second-highest level under the provincial pandemic response framework.
The move comes after officials placed the area of Lewisporte to Summerford under the same alert level on Friday.
Fitzgerald says 32 cases are now associated with the cluster in the area.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021.
The Canadian Press