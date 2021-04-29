The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, April 29, 2021

·3 min read

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

1 p.m.

Ontario will send half its available COVID-19 vaccines to hot spots in the first two weeks of May to help fight the virus in those hard-hit regions.

That will be an increase from the current 25 per cent allocation for hot spots and follows a recommendation from the province's science advisers to allocate shots based on transmission rate rather than age group.

The government says it will return to a per capita distribution for vaccines across the province on the week of May 17.

Officials say Ontario will also lower the age eligibility for mass vaccination clinics to 55 and older starting tomorrow.

Ontario expects to lower age eligibility for the vaccine throughout May, with access for ages 18 and older forecast to start on the week of May 24.

---

12:55 p.m.

Indigenous Services Canada says there are currently 723 active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations across the country.

In addition, an outbreak of the virus in Nunavut has resulted in 50 active cases in Iqaluit, Kinngait and Rankin Inlet.

There is also one active case in Nunavik, Que.

As of April 27, more than 366,000 vaccine doses have been administered in 661 First Nations, Inuit and Northern communities.

That accounts for over 59 per cent of adults living in First Nations and over 72 per cent of adults living in the territories who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of the Canadian military also continue to assist vaccination teams in a number of on-reserve Indigenous communities.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the virus, including three in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 20 to 623, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 165.

The province says 69,501 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of 3,039,512.

Quebec has reported a total of 348,732 COVID-19 infections and 10,913 deaths linked to the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario has surpassed 8,000 total deaths related to COVID-19 with 41 new fatalities today.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 8,029.

Ontario is also reporting 3,871 new cases of the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,172 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel Region, and 392 in York Region.

---

10:10 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 today

There are 10 new cases in Iqaluit, where about 8,000 people live, and two new cases in Kinngait, where about 1,500 people live.

There are now 55 active cases in Iqaluit, four in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet for a total of 61 cases in the territory.

Both Iqaluit and Kinngait are under strict lock downs, with schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces closed.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the B117 variant first identified in the U.K. is the only strain of coronavirus in the territory.

---

9:05 a.m.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia has dropped for the second straight day with health officials reporting 70 new cases.

Fifty-nine of the new infections have been identified in the health region including Halifax, nine are in the eastern region and two are in the northern region.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia hit its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began, with 96, and the government announced a provincewide lockdown.

Officials say the province now has 548 active cases of the disease

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Report: 49ers don't plan to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo without 'overwhelming' offer

    If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • George Springer's debut was a big moment for Blue Jays — and entirely forgettable

    It was an uneventful night for Toronto's $150-million man.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Canada Soccer Hall of Fame inducts eight women 'legends' in Class of 2021

    Eight women, including five members of Canada's original 1986 women's team, are headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to the face

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects

    Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomes newborn daughter on day of 2021 NFL draft

    The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • PSG's old shortcomings undermine Champions League bid

    Paris Saint-Germain’s old shortcomings quickly returned as soon as Manchester City cranked up the pressure in their Champions League semifinal. Key players and teamwork went missing during a 30-minute spell in the second half of the 2-1 loss, when PSG conceded two quick goals and failed to recover. PSG went from a position of authority to being second best all over the field. As players exchanged nonplussed glances and looked to each other for leadership, Neymar flung his arms in the air and angrily berated his teammate Mitchel Bakker for not overlapping down the left side. While City's captain Kevin De Bruyne lifted his side up, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to do the same. They went missing in attack and stopped tracking back after midfielder Idrissa Gueye’s red card, which further exposed the midfield and defence. Had City used its pressure to more clinical effect, PSG could have faced an even bigger deficit heading into next week’s second leg in England. After trying to find solutions on his own rather than through teamwork, Neymar then got booked for pointless late challenge on Ruben Dias, having been sent off twice already this season in the French league. He was not alone in playing below his best, with standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas beaten by a cross from De Bruyne that went straight in. Gueye's needless free kick on Phil Foden led to City's second goal and then he got sent off, just four minutes after Neymar's pointless booking. On City's free kick, Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe jumped up but left a gap for Riyad Mahrez's shot to squeeze through. The imposing Kimpembe, one of the toughest defenders in the French league, also surprisingly turned his back on the ball when De Bruyne's cross came in. As things disintegrated before his eyes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was slow to react. He could have brought on Ander Herrera for Gueye, but did not, and also left powerful striker Moise Kean on bench when his physical presence might have made a difference. It was PSG's 12th loss of an inconsistent campaign, and eighth at home. There is still hope for the return leg, though, given that PSG scored four goals away to Barcelona in the Round of 16 and three away to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals during those first legs. “We've had some great performances away from home. We need to believe in ourselves,” Pochettino said. “We need to play with the same intensity we showed in the first hour.” Pochettino is under pressure on two fronts, because PSG is still one point behind Lille and one ahead of third-place Monaco with only four games remaining in the French league. His players must rally for Saturday's home game against a Lens side in fifth place and chasing a Europa League spot. Lille is at home to midtable Nice later that day. That puts Pochettino in a difficult position, knowing that he can ill afford to rest key players against Lens, but also needing them as fresh as possible for the return leg against City. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Tuberville's be-seen-but-not-heard advice for athletes is from a bygone era

    Tommy Tuberville's advice for athletes entering the NFL draft feels out of touch for 2021.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sits atop our prospect rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Making progress with ankle rehab is 'like a drug for me'

    Prescott is making progress from his ankle injury every day, and he's enjoying every minute.

  • Former Forge FC defender David Edgar joins CPL champion's coaching staff

    HAMILTON — Former Canadian international David Edgar, who retired as a Forge FC player in December, has joined the Canadian Premier League team's staff as an assistant coach. The 33-year-old centre back from Kitchener, Ont., made 28 appearances for the Hamilton side, including 21 in CPL play and seven CONCACAF League matches. Edgar was part of Forge’s back-to-back CPL championship teams in 2019 and 2020. “David’s strong bond with our organization, including our roster and staff, coupled with his commitment to developing as a coach in his post-playing career makes this a perfect fit," Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge's head coach and technical director, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring him back as a member of our coaching staff and to continue to build the foundation of sustained success here in Hamilton.” Forge announced in March that assistant coach Peter Reynders would not be back for the 2021 season, saying he was returning to his native Belgium for family reasons. Reynders was Smyrniotis’ first addition to Forge’s technical staff in March 2019. Edgar, who won 42 caps for Canada from 2011 to 2018, joined Newcastle United's academy at the age of 14 and went on to play in Britain for Newcastle, Burnley, Swansea City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United. He also played in Major League Soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps and in the United Soccer League with Nashville SC and the Ottawa Fury. The CPL has yet to announce a start date for its third season but says it will go ahead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • 'The Bachelor' alum Matt James teams up with Dick's Sporting Goods for National Runners' Month, reveals favorite artists on his running playlist

    This year’s campaign theme is “#SeeYouOutThere” and celebrates the many benefits of running while encouraging runners of all levels to get active.

  • NFL draft betting: Even oddsmakers having trouble projecting where Trey Lance, Justin Fields will go

    If the top three picks play out like many are expecting, the landing spots for Justin Fields and Trey Lance will become one of the NFL draft’s most intriguing storylines.

  • UEFA joins English soccer in weekend social media boycott

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA will join English soccer players, clubs and organizations in a social media boycott this weekend to protest against online abuse. The soccer-led boycott will also be joined by English cricket, English Premiership rugby clubs, and the British Lawn Tennis Association. The social media silence will start on Friday afternoon until late Monday evening, and include UEFA-organized games on Sunday in the Women’s Champions League semifinals. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin used a speech last week to 55 member federations urging people in European soccer to make formal complaints about “unacceptable tweets or messages.” “We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies,” Ceferin said last week in Montreux, Switzerland. UEFA has also acted in cases of online abuse when players criticized match officials. Neymar and Serge Aurier both missed Champions League games in recent seasons for offensive comments about referees on social media. The English campaign this weekend followed British clubs Rangers, Birmingham and Swansea shutting down their social media for several days. Former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry also shut down his social media accounts to protest against racism and bullying. English soccer officials have urged the British government to enact laws making social media companies more accountable for what appears on their platforms. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Poll: Half of Americans support athletes, leagues pushing for social change

    Half of Americans are in favor of leagues using their influence for social change, and would involve the Super Bowl and Olympics if necessary.

  • Sabrina Ionescu 'ready to bring New York a championship', credits BODYARMOR with gender equality

    Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.