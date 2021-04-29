The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, April 29, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

1 p.m.

Ontario will send half its available COVID-19 vaccines to hot spots in the first two weeks of May to help fight the virus in those hard-hit regions.

That will be an increase from the current 25 per cent allocation for hot spots and follows a recommendation from the province's science advisers to allocate shots based on transmission rate rather than age group.

The government says it will return to a per capita distribution for vaccines across the province on the week of May 17.

Officials say Ontario will also lower the age eligibility for mass vaccination clinics to 55 and older starting tomorrow.

Ontario expects to lower age eligibility for the vaccine throughout May, with access for ages 18 and older forecast to start on the week of May 24.

---

12:55 p.m.

Indigenous Services Canada says there are currently 723 active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations across the country.

In addition, an outbreak of the virus in Nunavut has resulted in 50 active cases in Iqaluit, Kinngait and Rankin Inlet.

There is also one active case in Nunavik, Que.

As of April 27, more than 366,000 vaccine doses have been administered in 661 First Nations, Inuit and Northern communities.

That accounts for over 59 per cent of adults living in First Nations and over 72 per cent of adults living in the territories who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of the Canadian military also continue to assist vaccination teams in a number of on-reserve Indigenous communities.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the virus, including three in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 20 to 623, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 165.

The province says 69,501 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of 3,039,512.

Quebec has reported a total of 348,732 COVID-19 infections and 10,913 deaths linked to the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario has surpassed 8,000 total deaths related to COVID-19 with 41 new fatalities today.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 8,029.

Ontario is also reporting 3,871 new cases of the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,172 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel Region, and 392 in York Region.

---

10:10 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 today

There are 10 new cases in Iqaluit, where about 8,000 people live, and two new cases in Kinngait, where about 1,500 people live.

There are now 55 active cases in Iqaluit, four in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet for a total of 61 cases in the territory.

Both Iqaluit and Kinngait are under strict lock downs, with schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces closed.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the B117 variant first identified in the U.K. is the only strain of coronavirus in the territory.

---

9:05 a.m.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia has dropped for the second straight day with health officials reporting 70 new cases.

Fifty-nine of the new infections have been identified in the health region including Halifax, nine are in the eastern region and two are in the northern region.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia hit its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began, with 96, and the government announced a provincewide lockdown.

Officials say the province now has 548 active cases of the disease

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press