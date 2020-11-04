The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including eight in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations increased by 13 compared with the prior day, to 539, and 81 people were in intensive care, a decrease of four.

The province conducted 20,299 COVID-19 tests Nov. 2, the last day for which testing data is available.

Quebec has reported a total of 109,918 cases of COVID-19 and 6,350 deaths linked to the virus.

---

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 987 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Another 945 cases are considered resolved.

Health officials have reported a total of 3,182 deaths linked to the virus and 79,692 cases of COVID-19, 68,189 of which are considered recovered.

The new numbers come a day after the provincial government announced a tiered, colour-coded, pandemic-alert system.

---

10:45 a.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said today the new case involves a man in his 50s who had travelled to Alberta.

Officials say the man has been self-isolating since his return to the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 292 total cases of COVID-19, three of which are considered active.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press