The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

1:40 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases — a drop from recent days — and five new deaths.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is eyeing a curfew to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and is planning an electronic town hall on the idea later this week.

Pallister is also promising beefed-up enforcement of public health orders such as limits on public gatherings.

---

1:15 p.m.

Ontario is launching a new colour-coded system that will determine when and to what extent COVID-19 restrictions are placed on parts of the province.

The government says the system will be used to respond to the pandemic on a regional level.

Areas with the lowest levels of virus case counts, positivity rates and community transmission will be placed in a green category, with the most permissive rules.

The system then moves upward through yellow, orange and red categories, with increasingly strict measures, and has a grey "lockdown" level for maximum measures.

The system goes into effect this weekend.

---

1:05 p.m.

Several workers building an addition to a hospital in British Columbia have tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health, which delivers health services to residents across B.C.'s southern Interior, says the workers are building a patient care tower at the hospital in Kamloops, about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, and a number tested positive.

Officials aren't saying how many workers are involved and are not classing this as an outbreak because they say exposures are limited to the crew, and there was no mingling with others on-site.

A statement from the health authority says it is confident workers have not spread the novel coronavirus to staff or into the hospital.

---

12:25 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working on making sure the country has enough influenza vaccine for everyone who wants a shot.

He says officials are particularly trying to get more doses to Ontario, where demand for the vaccine has outstripped supply.

Public health officials have said as many people as possible should get flu shots this year, to reduce the risk of catching the flu and COVID-19 at the same time and so influenza cases don't put needless strain on health facilities.

The difficulty getting enough flu vaccine and getting it into willing patients is seen as a practice round for distributing an eventual vaccine for COVID-19.

---

12:05 p.m.

Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada has about 30,000 active cases of COVID-19 now.

In a briefing in Ottawa, she says the average day in the past week has seen about 1,100 people in hospital with the illness, a sign that people are getting sicker.

Tam is also making a pitch for Canadians to wear three-layer masks, with an internal filter layer, to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.

---

11:50 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and now has 16 active cases.

Health officials say the new case is in the northern health zone and is currently under investigation.

The province has had a total of 1,114 known cases of the novel coronavirus with 1,033 cases considered recovered.

There have been 65 deaths.

---

11:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's window to turn around its COVID-19 pandemic is closing fast.

He says soaring case counts in Europe show how easily things can get out of hand, with the virus that causes the respiratory illness seeking every chance to spread.

Trudeau says he's paid particular attention to Manitoba lately, where cases have spiked.

But Canadians everywhere need to cut their in-person contacts, follow public health rules and use the federal government's COVID Alert app, he says.

As difficult as it is to limit our activities, Trudeau says it will be harder later if we don't.

---

11:30 a.m.

Ontario has recorded 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a new high for the province.

The government is also reporting 14 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 408 of the new cases are in Toronto, 212 are in Peel Region, 86 in Halton Region, 76 in York Region and 57 in Durham Region.

Ontario says it completed nearly 25,300 tests since its last daily report.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases in the province to 78,705, which includes 3,166 deaths and 67,244 cases considered resolved.

