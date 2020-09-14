Latest News: ByteDance Not Selling TikTok’s US Ops to Microsoft

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

ByteDance Won’t Sell TikTok’s US Operations to Us: Microsoft

Microsoft on Sunday, 13 September, announced that it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users while protecting national security interests.”

Source: Reuters

2,000 Final-Year PG & UG Students of DU to Appear for Open Book Exams

Around 2,000 final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students of Delhi University will be appearing in the second phase of open-book exams today.

Source: PTI

