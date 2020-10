Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Ladakh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 09:22 hours in Ladakh, reported ANI, citing National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

. Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.Latest News: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Ladakh78,524 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 68 Lakh . Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.