Latest NBA Mock Draft has Bulls select Baylor wing with 8th pick

As the season rolls on, the Chicago Bulls should focus most of their energy on the trade deadline. Despite their recent success, the Bulls still don’t have the talent to compete with the top teams in the East, and getting assets in return for their veteran assets should be a top priority.

However, since the Bulls will likely finish toward the bottom of the conference and perhaps even miss the playoffs, the NBA Draft will be important, too. Chicago could end up with a top-10 pick this year, and nailing that selection will be crucial to the future success of the franchise.

In a recent NBA Mock Draft compiled by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Bulls would select Ja’kobe Walter out of Baylor.a

The 19-year-old is currently in his freshman season with the Bears. At 6-foot-5, he’s proven to be a reliable three-point shooter with solid defensive tools.

“Positional tools and shotmaking versatility create a floor and easy fit that’s seemingly solidified Ja’Kobe Walter in the top-10 discussion,” Wasserman wrote. “His skill set is tailored for plug-and-play off-ball scoring, with Walter shooting 40.0 percent on spot-up threes and 9-of-16 on shots off screens. But he’s also looked effective scoring in ball-screen situations, mostly by attacking downhill, finishing through contact or earning trips to the free-throw line. “At 6’5″ with length and strength, he has the defensive tools to pair with a jumper, creating a low-risk, popular archetype.”

So far this year, Walter is averaging 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 44.5% from the floor and 41.3% from deep on 5.8 three-point attempts per game.

For a Bulls team that should be constantly looking to add shooting, Walter makes a ton of sense.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire