The Latest: Napoli’s Fabián Ruiz can’t join Spain squad

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

The Spanish national team says that Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz cannot join its squad due to the quarantine placed on the Italian club after a coronavirus outbreak.

Two Napoli players have tested positive for the coronavirus and the entire team has been tested constantly after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.

Spain was also unable to call up new Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara after he tested positive.

Spain coach Luis Enrique called up 25 players to his squad instead of 23 due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, he said.

Spain plays Portugal in Lisbon on Wednesday in a friendly match. Then, in the Nations League, it will face Switzerland in Madrid on Saturday and visit Ukraine on Oct. 13. Spain leads Group A4 of the Nations League with four points.

---

Napoli is not to traveling to Turin for its scheduled match against Juventus later Sunday after local health authorities ordered the squad into quarantine.

However, league authorities and Juventus have indicated the game should go ahead, raising the prospect of Napoli being handed a 3-0 loss by the league judge for failing to show.

Two Napoli players have tested positive for the coronavirus and the entire team has been tested constantly after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.

Genoa's match at Torino on Saturday was postponed.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports