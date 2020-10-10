The Latest: Jazz not rock for resting Swiatek before final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

---

2:30 a.m.

The sports psychologist working at the French Open with women's finalist Iga Swiatek says she'll use the 19-year-old's defeat in doubles to remind her of the need to stay focused in the singles finale on Saturday.

The Pole hasn't lost a set in singles play but spent an energy-expending 2 1/2 hours on court in a three-set loss in the doubles semifinals on Friday.

Psychologist Daria Abramowicz told The Associated Press she'll use the setback as a motivational tool, as she has done with other defeats in Swiatek's young career, notably a stinging 6-1, 6-0 loss in the French Open fourth round last year to Simona Halep, who she then beat 6-1, 6-2 this year at the same stage.

''It's a reminder that it's very important to be in every point, that it's very important and crucial to be in a good zone, very focused,'' Abramowicz said. ''I'm not going to talk about it much before tomorrow but I will use it, as always.''

But the top priority is rest, ''physically but mentally as well,'' she said, speaking by phone from Roland Garros after Swiatek and partner Nicole Melichar were beaten in doubles by the pairing of Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4.

And that means no Guns N' Roses, the rock band Swiatek likes to listen to, at least not before she is preparing to step on Court Philippe Chatrier against Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

''We have our own routines,'' said Abramowicz, who has been working with Swiatek since last year. ''Very, very simple things.

''We have our own games, books, music. It won't be Guns N' Roses during the rest period.

''Because it's maybe a little bit too loud and energetic and too fast for that. So maybe more jazz.''

---

10:35 p.m.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open final for the fifth time.

He defeated fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in their semifinal.

Djokovic will meet defending champion Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday.

Tsitsipas saved a match point with Djokovic serving at 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 and turned the match around.

But Djokovic found a second wind in the deciding set to secure consecutive breaks of serve to lead 4-1.

Tsitsipas saved a second match point serving at 1-5, 30-40 when Djokovic returned a forehand into the net.

The Serb sealed the win on his third match point after 3 hours, 54 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic came into the match with a 215-1 record when winning the first two sets of a Grand Slam match.

Only Jurgen Melzer has beaten him from two sets down in the 2010 French Open quarterfinals.

Nadal has a staggering 99-2 record at Roland Garros and has twice beaten Djokovic in the final.

But he lost in straight sets to Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals. Djokovic won his lone French Open title the next year.

----

10 p.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won the fourth set against top-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-4 to take their semifinal into a deciding set as the clock ticked onto 10 p.m.

Tsitsipas saved four break points in the seventh game and the fifth-seeded Greek saved a break point in the ninth game with an ace.

Djokovic was serving to stay in the set and tried one drop shot too many. His last effort was too short and sank into the net.

Tsitsipas saved a match point in the third set when Djokovic was serving at 6-3, 6-2, 5-4.

The winner faces defending champion Rafael Nadal.

----

9:05 p.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has saved a match point against Novak Djokovic on his way to winning the third set 7-5 in their French Open semifinal.

The top-ranked Djokovic was serving at 5-4 up and advantage but the fifth-seeded Tsitsipas saved the match point.

Djokovic was given a time violation in that game on his way to dropping his serve for the first time.

Djokovic won the first sets 6-3, 6-2.

The winner faces defending champion Rafael Nadal.

---

8:00 p.m.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is closing in on the French Open final after winning the second set against fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2.

Djokovic saved two break points in his opening service game on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But he was commanding after that and held to love for a two-set lead after winning the first 6-3 against the big-hitting Greek.

The winner faces defending champion Rafael Nadal.

---

7:20 p.m.

Story continues