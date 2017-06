The Latest: Kerr pulls out Popovich line: 'Appropriate fear'

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on Game 5 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

Golden State coach Steve Kerr wants the Warriors to be more anxious, ready and eager in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

They better be after their Game 4 flop in Cleveland. Golden State lost in record-setting fashion 137-116 on Friday.

''We have to be more on edge. I hope we're a little more nervous. We didn't seem that nervous in Game 4,'' Kerr said on Monday. ''Nervous is good. Appropriate fear is the Gregg Popovich line. You need that. And when we come out the beginning of Game 4 and lose shooters and turn the ball over carelessly, we're obviously not ready.

''So I would hope we're more ready, more prepared tonight.''

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was asked about his team's needs when told of Kerr's comments.

''Appropriate fear,'' a stone-faced Lue said.

As players from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors warmed up for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, members of the musical Hamilton offered a preview of their national anthem set for a few hours later.

They practiced it several times as heads turned in Oracle Arena to watch and listen.

One of the fans watching the players go through their pregame routines was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 3-1 and will try to win their second title in three years Monday.

