The Latest: US sets daily record of over 83,000 virus cases

BALTIMORE, Maryland — The United States has hit a daily record of coronavirus cases with more than 83,000 reported infections, thousands more than the previous U.S. peak in July.

The U.S. death toll, meanwhile, has grown to nearly 224,00, according to the tally published by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

The numbers are an ominous sign that the disease still has a firm grip on the nation that has more confirmed virus-related deaths and infections than any other in the world. Many states are reporting a surge of cases and say hospitals are running out of space in places where the pandemic seemed remote only months ago.

PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, soaring to over 15,000 in one day for the first time.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase of confirmed cases in the hard-hit country reached 15,252 on Friday. The previous record of 14,968 was set on Wednesday.

The record surge has continued for last two months despite tight restrictions, including limits on movement, closing stores, schools and restaurants and banning sports competitions and gatherings of more than two people. Face masks are obligatory outdoors and in cars.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has surpassed 5,000 for the first time, putting the health system under pressure.

The Czech Republic has had over 238, 300 confirmed coronavirus cases, including over 78,000 in the last seven days, and reported 1,971 virus-related deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 41.78 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 9 to 104.33 new cases per 100,000 people on Friday.

BERLIN — Germany on Saturday surpassed 10,000 total coronavirus deaths as the country that is seen as a model in Europe for handling the pandemic reported 49 new deaths.

Germany also recorded a new daily high of coronavirus infections with 14,714 registered cases. However, the new figures on Saturday includes cases from both Friday and Thursday since there was a three-hour data outage at the country’s disease control agency Thursday.

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens again to reduce their social contacts as much as possible. The chancellor said in her weekly podcast that she is convinced that, “if we all obey (to social distancing) we will all together survive this enormous challenge posed by the virus.”

In the meantime, the number of intensive care patients almost doubled within a week. On Friday, 1,121 COVID patients were in intensive care in Germany, compared to 690 a week earlier.

In Berlin, some 1,000 police officers were making sure people obey new tighter rules on keeping their distance, not gathering in big groups and wearing masks where mandatory.

ANKARA, Turkey— The mayor of Istanbul has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the city municipality said Saturday.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has undergone treatment in hospital and his condition is good, spokesman Murat Ongun tweeted.

Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, has recorded 40% of Turkey’s total number of COVID-19 patients, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. The country recorded over 357,690 people with COVID-19 symptoms as of Friday evening, including 9,658 deaths. Turkey reported 2,165 new patients on Friday, the highest daily figure since May.

