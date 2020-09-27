The Latest: Jewish celebrations amid coronavirus limits

NEW YORK -- Jewish communities across the U.S. are celebrating the holiest day on their calendar within the limitations of the coronavirus, with virtual services and in-person worship with restrictions.

Chabad-Lubavitch organized a worldwide pre-Yom Kippur Yizkor event to allow lost family members to be remembered, including a memorial for 1,200 Jewish victims of COVID-19 who are listed on the Chabad.org memorial page.

Temple Emanu-El, a reform congregation in New York City, planned a wide range of virtual services for Sunday and Monday. Rabbi Joshua M. Davidson said in a statement that they were providing online services to remind the community “that we can connect to our faith and protect each other and our health at the same time.” He said, “No one should feel alone on Yom Kippur.”

In addition to virtual services, the temple planned to host limited in-person services for Kol Nidre, a Jewish prayer that signals the start of Yom Kippur. That service is open to members who are frontline workers and medical personnel, as well as those who lost a family member in the past year.

Pre-registration was required, as well as adherence to social distancing and masks.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Military suicides are up as much as 20% in COVID era

— UK university students furious over COVID-19 restrictions

— Israelis mark Yom Kippur under ‘painful’ virus lockdown.

— Across the country, some Republican candidates are counting on lingering voter resentment of cornavirus lockdown orders to boost them into office.

— Masks are posing a problem for educators who teach students who are deaf, hard of hearing or learning English. Experts say other students need to see the teacher’s mouth in order to learn how to form words.

— The nearly 1 million people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 also have given the world a gift: a better understanding of how to treat the disease.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MADRID — An association of families of coronavirus victims has planted what it says are 53,000 small Spanish flags in a Madrid park to honour the dead of the pandemic.

Volunteers placed the flags on a grassy slope overlooking a highway in the capital early on Sunday.

COVID-19 has claimed a confirmed 31,232 lives in Spain. But difficulties in testing at the start of the crisis mean many more victims likely have gone unrecorded.

“I think it is a beautiful homage to the victims, a lot better than the homage that was given by the prime minister,” 62-year-old retiree Honorio Hernandez said. “I have been in the Arlington National Cemetery and this reminds me of that. These people at the very least deserve this, if not much more.”

Elsewhere in Madrid, over 1,000 protesters rallied to demand a more vigorous response to the growing second wave of the coronavirus.

Madrid has become the epicenter of the rebound of the virus in Spain, once again the worst hit country in Europe. Spain has 319 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days. France has 229 cases per 100,000, the United Kingdom 96.

___

ROME — Italy reported another 1,766 coronavirus cases on Sunday, in line with its recent daily increases, but with a smaller number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Another 17 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll to 35,835, the highest in Europe after Britain.

Every Italian region reported new cases on Sunday, with the exception of the small Valle d’Aosta region.

The southern Campania was the region with the highest daily number of infections, at 245, while the hard-hit Lombardy, once the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, reported 216 new cases.

While hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are slightly rising, Italy has so far managed to keep its infections per 100,000 people far lower than France, Spain or Britain, which earlier this week were forced to impose new restrictions to avoid a second pandemic wave.

Italy, which usually processes around 100,000 tests per day, in the past 24 hours conducted only 87,714 tests.

___

TALLAHASSEE, Floria — Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed infections of the new coronavirus, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health Sunday.

Story continues