The Latest: Mattek-Sands, Safarova win women's doubles

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic have won their third consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles, beating Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the French Open final.

It is the second championship at Roland Garros for the top-seeded duo of Mattek-Sands and Safarova, who also won the tournament in 2015, and their fifth major overall.

They also won the Australian Open in 2015 and this January, along with the U.S. Open last September.

1:25 p.m.

The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

The sun is shining, there is barely a trace of cloud in the sky and the temperature is about 85 degrees (30 Celsius) as Sunday's title match approaches.

The No. 4-seeded Nadal is bidding for his record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. He is 9-0 in past finals at the clay-court major and has not lost a set in this year's tournament, playing as well at age 31 as he ever has.

No. 3 Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open for one of his three major championships. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

