Latest: Managed Print Services Market Size is Expected to Reach $84.3 billion by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 8.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period

Greater emphasis on security to protect against potential data breaches and the integration capability of MPS with other business systems, such as document management, workflow automation, and customer relationship management (CRM) software to drive market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. Operational ease and effectiveness coupled with the demand for greater compliance and safety are expected to drive business opportunities in the global Managed Print Services Market. The global Managed Print Services Market was valued at US$ 37.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of 84.3 Bn by 2031.



Utilization of managed print services is also growing, as more companies incorporate digital transformation plans, deploy cloud-based managed print services (MPS) solutions, and use secure document management solutions.

Managed print service vendors also offer secure document management solutions in order to cater to the shifting demands of clients. They are also offering a variety of MPS solutions, such as document workflow optimization and print fleet management, besides ensuring security and compliance to gain more market share in the industry.

MPS offers advantages such as greater cost management, higher effectiveness and productivity, and better compliance and safety, which is anticipated to fuel industry growth. Moreover, outsourcing print management is one of the keys may market trends and it enables firms to concentrate on their core operations and long-term goals while leaving the handling of print operations to professionals.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on end-user, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Record keeping is crucial to the proper functioning of the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industry. Applying for loans, opening new accounts, getting a mortgage and several other activities involve the use of a considerable amount of paper.



The rise in the adoption of digitization and automation in the BFSI industry is estimated to boost the demand for MPS to minimize additional expenses and streamline the existing printing process. Additionally, the rising focus on cyber-security prompts businesses to emphasize protection against data breaches and other similar threats.



Global Managed Print Services Market: Growth Drivers

MPS suppliers offer companies the ability to improve their printing infrastructure by combining devices and swapping out outdated, inefficient equipment for more recent, effective models. Consequently, fewer devices need to be monitored, which lowers related expenses. Increase in adoption of MPS by small and medium businesses is expected propel the growth of the global Managed Print Services Market. MPS suppliers also provide companies the ability to monitor and manage printing waste, which is anticipated to drive market development.

Organizations are concerned about the safety and security of their information and records due to rise in the amount of digital data as well as the number of cyber-attacks. Furthermore, rise in number of people working remotely has increased the importance of secure document management systems.

Use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in MPS systems promotes productivity and reduces expenses for enterprises by minimizing the demand for manual intervention, thereby maximizing printer utilization, and directing print tasks to the most suitable printer. Therefore, organizations looking to cut costs and streamline procedures for printing find MPS solutions more attractive. Moreover, businesses are moving their operations to the cloud, which is fueling the demand for cloud deployed MPS, as it brings much-needed scalability and flexibility to operations.



Global Managed Print Services Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to hold the highest share of the global market between 2022 and 2031. In 2021, the region accounted for a significant share of the global market. Rising demand for cloud-based MPS, increased focus on sustainability, and emphasis on security are some of the factors driving growth in the North America market. The market in North America is quite competitive, with the presence of a wide range of vendors.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031. Digitization and automation in various industries and the focus on lowering operating expenses in Asia Pacific are augmenting the region's market growth.



Global Managed Print Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global Managed Print Services Market

Xerox Corporation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Global Managed Print Services Market: Segmentation

Channel Type

Printer/Copier Manufacturers

System Integrators/Resellers

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)



Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid



Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

End-user

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Education

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



