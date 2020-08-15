The Latest: Navajo reservation ready to reopen tourist sites

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Popular tourist destinations in the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can start welcoming back tourists Monday under the tribe’s reopening plan.

Much of the reservation has been closed since March as the new coronavirus swept through.

The tribe released a plan this week that allows parks and marinas to reopen with safeguards. Businesses can operate at limited capacity.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the Navajo Nation won’t rush to fully reopen, recognizing that cases could spike if residents become complacent.

Employees at tribal and national parks on the reservation say they will be busy this weekend preparing for tourists.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Canada-U.S. border closed for another month

— Alabama Gov. Ivey’s chief of staff in quarantine

— Indonesia takes part in late-stage China vaccine trial

— Rural families without internet face tough choice on school. Roughly 3 million students across the United States don’t have access to a home internet connection. For some, it is simply too expensive or there's no wi-fi.

— A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s quarantine requirement for travellers from hotspot states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.”

— NBA players at the Walt Disney World campus have been safe, with no players testing positive for the coronavirus since arriving in early July. Now some players whose teams missed the playoffs return home to virus hotspots.

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian state of Victoria continues to flatten the curve in its wave of coronavirus infections and deaths.

The state on Saturday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 303 newly confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. It is the second-lowest daily figure reported in Victoria this month after 278 cases Thursday.

Victoria’s daily case numbers are gradually decreasing, with the seven-day average down to 344 from 521 a week ago.

But authorities warn there is more progress needed before lockdown restrictions in the city of Melbourne can be eased.

Melbourne residents and those in a nearby shire remain subject to strict night-time curfews, time limits on outdoor exercise, distance allowed from home, mandatory public mask wearing and shutdowns of non-essential industries.

___

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 511,369, as health officials say they believe the country's infections have peaked.

They reported 5,618 new confirmed cases Friday, and said 615 more deaths from COVID-19 had raised the pandemic death toll to 55,908.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell says Mexico had reached its peak of infections over the last three weeks, saying that “we have now had a maximum point in the curve.”

However, he predicts that second waves of outbreaks will continue around the world for time. He says that “this is a phenomenon that is going to be with us in the whole world for several years.”

___

PARIS — Paris is expanding the areas of the city where pedestrians will be obliged to wear masks starting Saturday morning, with health officials saying the coronavirus is “active” in the French capital and the Mediterranean city of Marseille,

The Champs-Elysees Avenue and the area around the Louvre museum are among zones where masks will be mandatory.

Paris police checks ensuring respect for mask wearing in designated areas are to be reinforced. Bars and restaurants could be ordered closed if distancing and other barriers to virus transmission aren’t respected.

With France’s national figures on infections also rising, Britain late Thursday ordered a quarantine for people entering the United Kingdom from France. France responded Friday by saying it would do the same for travellers from Britain.

___

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s teachers union is challenging the state’s school reopening plans by filing a labour complaint.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association filed a complaint with the state Labor Relations Board over a change in working conditions from increasing COVID-19 infections.

Most public schools will start the academic year Monday with online instruction. The union is asking that all schools be online until at least the end of the first quarter.

Story continues