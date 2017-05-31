The Latest: LeBron reacts to slur spray painted on LA home

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on the vandalism at LeBron James' home in Los Angeles (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

LeBron James says a racial slur spray painted on the front gate of his home in Los Angeles ''just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America.''

Police are investigating the vandalism, which occurred on the eve of the NBA Finals.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Patricia Sandoval says the property manager told officers that they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

James' Cleveland Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the finals on Thursday night.

---

10:04 a.m.

Police are investigating after someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James' home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, tells The Associated Press that James wasn't home at the time. She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime.

Sandoval says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home to investigate.

A representative for James declined to comment. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.