The Latest: Last Italian flight with Afghan refugees arrives

  • Afghan evacuees from Afghanistan sit in a bus after the arrival of the second flight with 95 passengers at the International Airport in Tirana, Albania, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Albania on Friday housed its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
  • Afghans walk through a security barrier as they enter Pakistan through a common border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Hundreds of Pakistanis and Afghans cross the border daily through Chaman to visit relatives, receive medical treatment and for business-related activities. Pakistani has not placed any curbs on their movement despite recent evacuations from Kabul. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)
  • In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter, via AP)
  • Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
  • FILE - In the file photo dated Monday Aug. 16, 2021, provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and various British Nationals, arriving from Kabul at RAF Brize Norton in England, early. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats and vulnerable people from Kabul. Britain’s defence chief Ben Wallace on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, is promising to investigate a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff and job applicants left behind at the abandoned U.K. embassy in Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP, FILE)
  • In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen, via AP)
  • Passengers disembark from the last plane from Afghanistan carrying evacuees from Kabul arriving at Copenhagen Airport Friday Aug. 27 2021. Approximately 55 people were aboard the plane, including employees from the Danish Foreign Ministry, Danish police and defence personnel, the culmination of evacuating about one thousand people from Afghanistan to Denmark. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
  • Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday's deadly attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
The Associated Press
ROME — Italy’s final evacuation flight of refugees from Afghanistan has landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport.

The Italian Air Force C-130J with 58 Afghan citizens aboard arrived Saturday morning, some 17 hours after it departed from the Kabul airport and after a planned stopover.

Also aboard were Italy’s consul and a NATO diplomat who had coordinated evacuations at the Kabul airport.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy was prepared to work with the United Nations and with countries bordering Afghanistan on what he described as the “more difficult phase.”

He said that consisted of efforts to evacuate other Afghan citizens who worked with Italy’s military during its 20-year presence in Afghanistan but weren’t able to get into Kabul airport in time for the evacuation flights. He didn’t say how many still were eligible for evacuation to Italy.

Rescuing those citizens “would give them the same possibility” of starting a new life outside their homeland, Di Maio said in a brief statement at Rome’s airport. He said the 4,890 Afghans evacuated by Italy’s air force in 87 flights was the highest number of any European Union nation.

Italy’s remaining soldiers left on a separate flight from Kabul on Friday night. That air force flight went to Kuwait and the troops are due back in Italy early next week.

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

Taliban success in Afghanistan seen as boost for extremists

— Couple hopeful for children’s future after escape from Kabul

— Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

