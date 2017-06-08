The Latest: Kuerten says Nadal could win 15 titles in Paris

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

---

12:55 p.m.

Among the four men's semifinalists at the French Open, Gustavo Kuerten picks Rafael Nadal to win a record 10th title in Paris.

A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Kuerten will be honored before Sunday's final when he will receive his Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony marking 20 years since he won his first title in Paris. The former No. 1 player was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012.

''Rafa could potentially win up to 15 times,'' Kuerten said about Nadal, who has dropped only 22 games in five matches so far. ''As you see him again so much as a favorite, you can predict three or four more titles, at least.''

Nadal will play against sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem for a place in final. Thiem defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

The other semifinal match will pit top-ranked Andy Murray against 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

The 31-year-old Nadal, who retired last year before his third-round match with a wrist injury, is the only man with nine trophies from one Grand Slam tournament.

''I don't think we can ever see another guy like this,'' Kuerten said.

---

12:30 p.m.

The first title of this year's tournament will be awarded Thursday at the French Open when Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah take on Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final.

Groenefeld is looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer.

The final is the first match scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier, ahead of the women's semifinals.

In those later matches, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, with both players celebrating birthdays on Thursday: Ostapenko's 20th, Bacsinszky's 28th.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will then face No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania.