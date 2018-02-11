The Latest: Kim Jong Un's sister departs South Korea

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on a high-level North Korean delegation's visit to South Korea for the Olympics (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

A North Korean delegation led by a political princess is heading home after a whirlwind three days in South Korea, where she sat among world leaders at the Olympics and tossed a diplomatic offer to the South aimed at ending seven decades of hostility.

Kim Yo Jong and other senior North Korean officials departed for Pyongyang on Sunday night on the private jet of Kim's brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Kim also delivered her brother's offer for a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim is an increasingly prominent figure in her brother's government and the first member of the North's ruling family to visit the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Associated Press