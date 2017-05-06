The Latest: Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby in slop

John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The Latest on the Kentucky Derby (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

Always Dreaming has won the 143rd Kentucky Derby, pulling away from Lookin at Lee in the slop.

Race officials confirmed the win for Always Dreaming minutes after he crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs. The win gives trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby win.

Battle of Midway finished third in the 20-horse field.

Always Dreaming covered the 1 1/4-mile track in 2:03.59.

Always Dreaming overtook early favorite Classic Empire as the betting choice on Saturday morning, briefly sharing that status with Irish War Cry before holding on entering the gate.

Starting from the No. 5 post position, the 9-2 favorite made his push on the backstretch into the lead by the far turn.

Always Dreaming began stretching it out from there to win by 2 3/4 lengths over long shot Lookin At Lee, with Battle of Midway five lengths back.

Always Dreaming paid $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80. Lookin At Lee returned $26.60 and $15.20, while Battle of Midway paid $20.80.

---

7 p.m.

Always Dreaming has unofficially won the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Always Dreaming pulled away from Lookin at Lee in the slop to give trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby victory at Churchill Downs.

Battle of Midway was third in the 20-horse field.

---

6:05 p.m.

Divisidero always rises to the occasion on Kentucky Derby day.

The 5-year-old completed a unique hat trick Saturday - winning a turf race on three consecutive Derby undercards.

At 3, he captured the American Turf. This time, he scored a repeat win in the $500,000 Turf Classic, edging past pacesetter Beach Patrol in the final strides.

Divisidero saves his best efforts for the biggest day at Churchill Downs, going 2 for 10 in races run on other days in the year.

Julien Leparoux was aboard for trainer Buff Bradley as Divisidero ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:52.42.

He paid $9 to win.

---

6 p.m.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri patiently stopped to pose for selfies with dozens of fans as he walked just 40 paces to the wagering windows in the Turf Club, Churchill Downs' exclusive club.

It was Fieri's eighth Kentucky Derby in a town he loves so much he opened a restaurant, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, six months ago.

''Louisville is so much more than just the Derby, it's a great culture of people,'' he said. ''The people are the best. I shot Triple-D down here, it's the best place in the world. It has such a good energy,'' said Fieri, referring to his Food Network show ''Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.''

He was interrupted again by a fan begging for a picture.

''You bet you can,'' he said, again and again, as people lined up to snap his photo.

Once he finally reached the window, he scrolled through this phone reading texts from a friend he called the ''horse whisperer,'' who sent advice on the best bets.

He settled on a series of superfectas and a wager on a horse with long odds called Fast and Accurate before starting the slog back to his seat, interrupted two dozen times by picture-seekers.

He also snapped a photos with Julian Edelman, the Patriots wide receiver.

---

5:55 p.m.

Churchill Downs officials say attendance for the Kentucky Derby is 158,070.

That's the seventh-largest crowd in the race's 143-year history.

It's rained on and off Saturday, making for muddy conditions on the track and puddles on the pavement.

The weather challenged fashionable fans to party in multiple conditions, with moments of sunshine, too.

---

5:45 p.m.

Always Dreaming and Irish War Cry are the co-favorites for the Kentucky Derby at 9-2 with an hour to go until the race.

McCraken is the 6-1 third choice.

Morning-line favorite Classic Empire is the fourth choice, tepidly supported at 7-1.

Every other runner is in double digits, including Patch, the one-eyed horse, whose odds have dropped throughout the afternoon. He is down to 12-1.

---

5:40 p.m.

Whenever there's a big crowd, politicians are sure to follow. And Kentucky's political leaders flock to the Kentucky Derby, when the state finds itself in the national spotlight more than any other day.

Prominent politicians spending Saturday at Churchill Downs included members of Congress and the Kentucky General Assembly. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in his hometown of Louisville, attending the Derby with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

