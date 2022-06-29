The latest on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s back after he was removed from Marlins’ loss to Cardinals

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s back injury is still impacting him, so much so that the Miami Marlins’ second baseman was removed in the second inning from Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The team officially called the injury right lower back discomfort.

He is set to undergo tests, including an MRI, Wednesday to determine the next steps the organization plans to take.

“It’s a very sensitive spot,” Chisholm said, “so we’re gonna try and figure it out as soon as we can and get it done with and see what’s the plan after the MRI.”

The injury began in earnest on Friday, when he was removed from the Marlins’ series opener against the New York Mets with what the team called back spasms. He was back in the lineup Saturday, sat in Sunday’s series finale with the Mets and Monday’s series opener with the Cardinals, and returned to the lineup Tuesday but was only on the field for about 20 minutes before being removed.

Chisholm felt the back pain Friday and Tuesday the most both Friday and Tuesday on check swings.

“It’s just any kind of movement right now,” Chisholm said. “It’s very uncomfortable.”

How uncomfortable was the pain?

“It’s really up there,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm is hoping he doesn’t have to miss playing time, but neither he nor Marlins manager Don Mattingly wanted to speculate about Chisholm’s status until after he undergoes the tests on Wednesday.

“Everybody knows I’m not the one to every come out of games,” Chisholm said, “but today I just had to get out of there.”

Chisholm, who entered the week as the leading vote-getter among National League second basemen for the All-Star Game, has been a spark plug in the Marlins’ lineup this season. He leads the team in slugging (.535), OPS (.860), home runs (14), RBI (45) and runs scored (39). He also has 12 stolen bases.

“Jazz brings a lot to the table with speed and power,” Mattingly said. “He’s our leading RBI guy. A lot of things that we lose.”