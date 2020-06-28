The Latest: Italy's women's ski team reports 3 positives Watford's Andre Gray, left, stands on the pitch before the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford at the Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

The Italian Winter Sports federation says that three members of the women's ski team - two coaches and one athlete - have tested positive for the coronavirus while training on the Stelvio glacier.

The federation says that one of the coaches has been hospitalized with a mild fever. The others have no symptoms but are being quarantined.

The federation did not name those who tested positive.

While other sections of the national team will continue training, the World Cup team will return home.

Italy's team features reigning overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone, whose mother recovered after being hospitalized with the virus, and Olympic downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia.

---

Watford players Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina were left out of the squad for the team's Premier League game against Southampton on Sunday.

A post on the club's Twitter account said all three players were omitted by manager Nigel Pearson ''to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and officials at today's game''.

A newspaper report claimed striker Gray had hosted a party at his house for around 20 people on Friday.

---

