The Latest: No fans at North Carolina State athletic events

---

North Carolina State will open the football and other fall sports seasons with no fans in attendance for home competitions in September.

The school announced the decision Monday, which came as it was resuming football workouts after a weeklong pause on all athletics activities due to a coronavirus cluster. The plan is to be re-evaluated for October at a later date.

The football program had to postpone its season-opening game against Virginia Tech for two weeks to Sept. 26. That made the Sept. 19 home game against Wake Forest the new opening date, though the school said tailgating will not be permitted.

Other sports affected by the decision include men's soccer, volleyball and cross country.

---

The NFL's Carolina Panthers will not have fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium for their Sept. 13 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of North Carolina remains in Stage 2 of reopening, and further updates from the Gov. Roy Cooper are expected next week.

The Panthers are hopeful at least a limited number of fans will be allowed in for the Oct. 4 home game against the Arizona Cardinals, although much of that could depend on if Cooper moves the state out of Phase 2.

In a statement Monday the team said it has worked ''tirelessly'' since March to develop and implement a responsible, comprehensive plan to ensure fans and enjoyable and safe game day experience. The Panthers said they were confident they could safely host a limited number of fans, adding that ''this is not a choice between a full stadium or an empty stadium. We have offered compromises and alternatives.''

---

The first four World Cup speedskating events of the 2020-21 season have been canceled because of COVID-19.

The International Skating Union announced Monday that stops in Poland, Norway, Canada, and Salt Lake City, were shelved along with short-track events in Montreal and Laval, Quebec. The canceled events were scheduled for November and December.

The ISU says it is evaluating a hub concept in the Netherlands as an alternative to the first four World Cups.

The ISU says it's still evaluating whether to go ahead with short-track events in Seoul, South Korea, and Beijing in December.

---

Boca Juniors says it has COVID-19 cases in its squad, threatening preparations for its first Copa Libertadores match on Sept. 17.

The Argentine club did not say how many players were infected, but added they are in good shape.

Boca says all of its players are quarantined in a hotel outside Buenos Aires.

It has suspended training for the next 72 hours.

---

The Iowa athletic department is pausing workouts for all sports until after Labor Day following a major uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.

The department says there were 93 positive results out of 815 COVID-19 tests taken between last Monday and Sunday. Since the return-to-campus protocol began May 29, there have been 176 positive results and one inconclusive out of more than 2,700 tests.

The Hawkeyes are members of the Big Ten Conference, which announced three weeks ago that it would postpone fall sports until the spring.

---

NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter is pushing for daily COVID-19 testing during the regular season.

The NFL has been conducting daily testing for players throughout training camp and plans to do so through Saturday.

''In the spirit of adaptability, expect the NFLPA to push for modifications or updated recommendations - such as the continuation of daily testing - as the season progresses and new information becomes available,'' Tretter, the starting center for the Cleveland Browns, posted on the union website. ''We will continue to rely on scientific data to inform our approach for combating this virus. As the science evolves, we will evolve with it.''

Tretter added he was pleased with the protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for training camps. The league has reported few positive cases in the past month, though it did have 77 false positives a week ago that resulted from contamination at the testing lab.

---

The San Francisco 49ers have placed linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Warner didn't practice on Sunday and then was placed on the COVID-19 list the following day. The list is used for NFL players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.

