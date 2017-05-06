The Latest: Berkshire shareholders reject 3 proposals

OMAHA, Neb. — The Latest on Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders have rejected three proposals that would have required the company to sell off stock investments linked to fossil fuels and disclose more information about its political contributions and methane emissions.

Advocacy groups proposed the measures because they wanted Berkshire to change its practices.

Buffett and Berkshire's board opposed all three shareholder measures Saturday. The board argued that both the proposed reports are unnecessary and selling off stocks tied to fossil fuels could hurt Berkshire's investment returns.

With Buffett controlling about one-third of the vote, the measures faced an uphill battle. But the groups pushing the proposals had an opportunity to make their case before thousands of Berkshire shareholders.

Climate scientist Mark Mann with Penn State University urged Buffett and Berkshire shareholders to take a stand against climate change. He said doing so could add to the company's legacy, but the proposal failed.

___

4:20 p.m.

Eighty-six-year-old Warren Buffett and 93-year-old Charlie Munger say they both try to continue learning and that shows up in the investments they've made for Berkshire Hathaway in recent years.

Munger says Berkshire's purchase of 133 million shares of Apple stock shows Buffett is learning because for decades Buffett resisted investing in technology companies.

Buffett says he came to realize that Apple behaves more like a consumer products company than a tech company, so he became comfortable investing in it.

___

3:25 p.m.

Billionaire Warren Buffett says growing health care costs continue to be a drag on the performance of U.S. businesses, and he's not sure the reform package Republicans passed will do much to help that.

Buffett said Saturday that health care costs have gone up incredibly, and are expected to continue increasing.

The high cost of U.S. health care puts American businesses at a competitive disadvantage with other countries.

Buffett says the one thing he's sure the Republican reforms will do is deliver a big tax cut to people like him with more than $250,000 income and significant investment income.

___

2:45 p.m.

Investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo made a huge error in failing to respond promptly to its sales practices scandal.

Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders Saturday that the bank should have done more to correct the problem once it was discovered.

Buffett says Wells Fargo didn't act promptly when it discovered the problem. The bank said last fall that its employees opened up 2 million bank accounts without customer approval to meet unrealistic sales goals.

Berkshire is Wells Fargo's biggest shareholder. Buffett says he still believes in the long-term prospects of the bank even though Wells Fargo mishandled the scandal.

___

2:30 p.m.

Warren Buffett continues looking for major acquisitions for Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett told shareholders Saturday that Berkshire could do a very large deal because it has more than $90 billion cash on hand.

Buffett says he likes to keep at least $20 billion to $25 billion on hand for emergencies or any large insurance claims, but he's actively looking for a big deal.

Currently, Buffett believes he can find a good use for Berkshire's cash, so the company doesn't pay dividends and rarely repurchases its stock.

Buffett says the board would look at both options if it ever decided he could generate good returns by investing the money.

___

1 p.m.

Investor Warren Buffett says one of the most-important skills his eventual successor will need is a talent for allocating all the cash Berkshire Hathaway's businesses generate.

Buffett said at Saturday's annual meeting that it's crucial his successor have what he calls a "money mind."

Buffett has no plans to leave his job as chairman and CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate he built through acquisitions over more than 50 years. The 86-year-old told his investors that the company's plan to replace him hasn't changed.

Buffett says his successor will have to be able to wisely invest Berkshire's cash without making major mistakes. Currently, Berkshire has more than $90 billion in cash on hand.

___

11:25 a.m.

Billionaire Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway's insurance businesses will continue to thrive regardless of who's leading them.

