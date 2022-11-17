Get the Latest Insights on Resilient Timing for Critical Infrastructure in Fintech/Finance at ATIS' Time and Money Workshop

ATIS

Join experts from the tech and financial services industries as well as government January 17 at the New York Stock Exchange

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join ATIS for the Time and Money 2023 Workshop.

THE EVENT: New space-based and terrestrial radio technologies, emerging fintech innovation, coupled with an evolving regulatory environment are changing the landscape of timing as it relates to financial transactions.

Time and Money: Resilient Timing for Critical Infrastructure in Fintech/Finance brings together the experts from Wall Street, government and the vendor community to provide a critical update on this new world.

ATTENDEES WILL LEAVE WITH: An up-to-the-minute understanding of evolving timing-related fintech, knowledge of regulations that are driving more stringent timing requirements, and a clear vision of potential solution sets to help ensure needed timing precision for financial transactions.

THE EXPERTS:

Tom Pfeiffer, President, National Security Practice, Booz Allen Hamilton





Karen Van Dyke, Principal Technical Advisor for Global Positioning Systems, U.S. Department of Transportation





Dana Goward, President, Resilient Timing and Navigation Foundation





Department of the Treasury representative

ACCESS THE FULL AGENDA

REGISTER TODAY

WHO CANNOT AFFORD TO MISS TIME AND MONEY 2023:

Technologists responsible for financial institutions’ timing technology: CTOs, Principal or Chief Timing Architects, C- and director-level experts in a financial corporation’s Technology Group





Anyone with regulatory or compliance responsibility for timing and timestamping in a financial institution





All others interested in timing in critical infrastructure — necessary to the future of financial transactions

SPONSORS

Booze Allen, Equinix, Microchip, Meinberg, Hellen Systems

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s business priorities. Our Next G Alliance is building the foundation for North American leadership in 6G and beyond. ATIS’ 160 member companies are also currently working to address 5G, illegal robocall mitigation, quantum computing, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology, cybersecurity, IoT, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track development lifecycle from design and innovation through standards, specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits, open-source solutions and interoperability testing.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a founding Partner of the oneM2M global initiative, a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org. Follow ATIS on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact: Marcella Wolfe

Phone: 202-434-8851 / (202) 462-4206

Email: mwolfe@atis.org



